A Basic Household Need is Still Out of Reach for Many Families in Massachusetts

Inflation is still up in many areas and Massachusetts residents are still struggling to afford everyday necessities including food, heat, rent, gas, and the list goes on and on. One particular item that doesn't seem to be getting any cheaper but is certainly a need is diapers. As a matter of fact, one in three parents struggles to provide their babies with diapers. This is known as "diaper need."

Last year I spoke with Daltrey Turner who has been a board member of the Berkshire Community Diaper Project since the group's inception in 2014. Daltrey mentioned that since that year, the Berkshire Community Diaper Project has surpassed the 1.3 million mark for diaper distribution in Berkshire County. This solidifies the fact that the need for diapers not only in Massachusetts but in the Berkshires is great and as Daltrey mentioned in the interview the need increases year after year.

What Can I Do to Help Massachusetts Families Facing a Diaper Need?

One of the things that you can do to help Massachusetts and Berkshire County residents who are facing a "diaper need" is to connect with a local organization like the Berkshire Community Diaper Project for example. When you go to their site there is a donate button and from there, there is a list of diaper drop-off locations including:

Berkshire Nautilus - 42 Summer Street, Pittsfield, MA

West Stockbridge Post Offices

In addition, you can make a monetary donation to the Berkshire Community Diaper Project which will support residents who are facing the need for diapers. You can make that donation by going here.

What Other Locations are There in Massachusetts That Accept Diaper/Monetary Donations and Offer Diapers to Those in Need?

Other parts of Massachusetts have diaper organizations where you can obtain diapers if you have a diaper need. These organizations also take donations including monetary donations. The National Diaper Bank Network lists drop-off locations throughout the Bay State including Boston, Natick, Greenfield, Huntington, Hyannis, Lawrence, Lexington, Needham, Newton, and Worcester. For the exact drop-off locations and donation information in these areas, go here.

