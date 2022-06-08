Is it Illegal in Massachusetts to Perform This Dangerous Road Act?
In case you don't recall the hands-free law went into effect in Massachusetts back in February of 2020. It's hard to believe that this Massachusetts law has been in effect for over two years now but it has. When you look at the law it's pretty straightforward. You can't be holding or messing with electronic devices while you're driving. Yes, this includes your cell phone.
What are the Penalties for Breaking the Hands-Free Law in Massachusetts?
Violations of this law can get pretty hefty depending on how many times you break it. You could be paying anywhere from $100 to $500 in fines. Plus, you'll have to deal with enrolling in distracted driving programs and a whole host of headaches. You can get those details by going to mass.gov.
I find it interesting that the hands-free law doesn't include eating considering eating behind the wheel is a pretty common activity. In case you had the following question in mind:
Is it Illegal to Eat While Driving in Massachusetts?
It isn't but it is a potential road hazard. Sure, it's something that many of us do and it does count as distracted driving but there isn't an actual Massachusetts law against driving and eating at the same time. I have also noticed that there is nothing about banning reading while driving or putting makeup on while driving. There are plenty of crazy activities that many of us do while driving and they're not illegal but they are still hazardous to other drivers and ourselves. As a matter of fact, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that in 2019, 15% of all motor vehicle traffic crashes in the United States involved distraction. Let's make sure we do our best to curb distraction when driving.