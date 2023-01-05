Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?

I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.

Before moving to my Pittsfield home back in 2011, my wife and I lived in the Town of Lee for five years. We were on the third floor of a house that was turned into four apartment units. Even though I enjoy being a homeowner, I have fond memories of apartment living. Living there in some ways was a little easier and we had a decent landlord that never bothered us. I considered us lucky and grateful.

I have heard horror stories and even seen on television where tenants had to deal with nightmare landlords. It's one thing if the tenant is in the wrong. For example, playing loud music on a regular basis, not paying rent on time, disturbing other neighbors, etc. but it's another if you have a landlord that is just looking to make your life difficult for no good reason.

If you have ever wondered if a landlord can lock you out or evict you just because, the answer is they can't at least not in Massachusetts. The landlord needs a judge's order to proceed with the eviction process. Here's what mass.gov has to say about this:

A landlord cannot lock you out or throw you out of your apartment without a judge's order. If you are being evicted, Massachusetts law provides you with some protections. You may wish to consult with an attorney.

For more information on the eviction process, check out the Massachusetts tenant's guide to eviction by going here.

