Does Massachusetts’ Favorite Cereal Surprise You or Not Really?
I have to say one of my favorite things to eat growing up (and even now) is cereal. I had/have a love and weakness for sugary cereals in particular. I remember when I would visit my friends' houses in northern Berkshire County, I would stare at their shelves to see what they had for cereal in their homes. Their selection never measured up to mine. I mean, I had the gold standard of kid's cereals including:
- Fruity Pepples
- Coca Pepples
- Count Chocula
- Apple Jacks
- Lucky Charms
- Frosted Flakes
I know what you're thinking. These certainly were not healthy choices but it was a different time and I have since switched to healthier options including Raisin Bran and Fiber One. However, I occasionally throw a box of my childhood favorites in the shopping cart. The nostalgia is just about equally as good as the taste.
Speaking of favorite cereals. In late 2021 (and I don't know how I didn't see this until now) Zippia released a study of each state's favorite cereal. Here are the favorite cereals in each New England state along with New York.
- New Hampshire - Cheerios (A healthy choice for sure)
- Rhode Island - Honey Bunches of Oats (I can get behind this one, very tasty)
- Vermont - Honey Nut Cheerios (My favorite flavor of Cheerios)
- Maine and New York (Both of these states love Frosted Flakes and I cannot the blame them at all)
- Connecticut and Massachusetts - Kix (Kix surprised me a bit for being the favorite in these two states. Wisconsin also loves their Kix. After all of these years, they are still kid-tested, mother approved
You can read more about the study, methodology, and more by going here.
RELATED: While we're on the topic of cereal, you'll want to check this out.