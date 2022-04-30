Do You Find Massachusetts’ Favorite Pizza Topping a Bit Surprising?

One of my favorite foods is Pizza and Berkshire County offers plenty of options when it comes to pizza. Whether you're looking for Greek, New York Style, Chicago Style, thin crust, thick crust, crust with cheese inside, and more, Berkshire County has you covered for practically any taste and/or craving.

There's a wide range of toppings and styles that I enjoy including the following:

Get our free mobile app

Okay, I'm getting hungry just looking at those photos, how about you? Anyway moving on. Earlier this year, Vivid Maps published a study that was conducted featuring the most popular pizza toppings in all 50 states. This study was according to Google Search trends from 2021. Let's take a look at the New England States, shall we?

You can view the favorite pizza topping in all 50 states along with details on how the study was conducted by going here. By the way, the most popular pizza topping in all of the United States is pepperoni. Bon appetit.

KEEP READING: Since we are talking about food, let's take a look at some favorite restaurants across America.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

READ ON: You need some good drinks to partner up with your favorite food. Here is each state's signature drink.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

KEEP READING: If you are a food fan, you may be interested in checking out the history of food from the year you were born. This is definitely a fun one.