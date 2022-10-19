Do You Agree with MA’s Most Popular Style of Pizza?

There's no doubt that most people love pizza. We may not all love the same toppings or styles but pizza is certainly a popular meal of choice. Just think about the variety of pizza places we have all throughout the city of Pittsfield and Berkshire County in general. Pizza is definitely a beloved food item.

Pittsfield is a Great Place to Live in the Berkshires if You're Looking for a Variety of Pizza Shops

I must admit that I was really psyched when I moved to Pittsfield back in 2011 because I knew I would have many different types of pizza that I could try and most of the pizza shops offer delivery. I know what you're thinking, what a reason to be excited to move somewhere. In all honesty, that is just one of the many reasons I'm glad I moved to Pittsfield but it still makes me happy...lol.

What is Massachusetts' Top Choice When it Comes to Pizza Types?

While there are so many styles of pizza that I enjoy, one particular type that I don't get often but it's quite the treat when I do is the delicious thick Sicilian pizza. As a matter of fact, according to a study published by Eat This Not That a few months back, Sicilian is the most popular style of pizza in the State of Massachusetts. Are you surprised?

Get our free mobile app

Massachusetts Isn't the Only State That Has Sicilian as its Favorite Type of Pizza

Massachusetts isn't alone when it comes to Sicilian reigning supreme. As a matter of fact, nine other U.S. states have Sicilian as their favorite type of pizza. Those states include Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, and West Virginia. You can check out the top pizza choices in all 50 states by going here. Bon appetit!

READ ON: Is your favorite restaurant on this list?

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.