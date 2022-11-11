Massachusetts Folks are Sure to Load Up on a Popular Food Item This Thanksgiving

As I have mentioned in the past, November is one of my favorite months. Is there anything more relaxing than Massachusetts in November? Don't get me wrong, I love the foliage that October offers in Massachusetts but I also enjoy the post-foliage look of November. Do you agree or am I just one of the weird ones?

November, Thanksgiving, and Massachusetts are a Perfect Combination for Me

I have also mentioned that Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. Getting the family together and enjoying a feast is always a fun gathering for me. Plus, there is plenty to be thankful for. Even during tough times whether it's inflation, expensive heating bills, etc. I tend to be a glass-half-full type of person. In addition, I'm thankful for the wonderful aroma coming from my oven on Thanksgiving morning. Sure, I have to get up early with my wife to dress and stick the turkey in the oven but the flavor-filled scents are a great payoff.

What Thanksgiving Sides are Most Popular in Massachusetts?

My household has a pretty traditional Thanksgiving feast with all of the trimmings. As a matter of fact, a study was released (using Google Trends) by Bet Massachusetts citing the top 5 most popular Thanksgiving side dishes for the state of Massachusetts. So let's take a look at them.

MA's 5 Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes

One side dish that my family has at every Thanksgiving that didn't make the list and maybe is a little uncommon is turnip. However, my in-laws are from Florida, MA and anyone who knows the town of Florida knows that turnip and Florida go together like peanut butter and jelly. Do you agree with this list? Are there some Thanksgiving sides that you love that didn't make the list? You can get more details on this study by going here.

