It’s Illegal in MA to Do This Fun Activity in Your Yard…$100 Fine

As a Massachusetts resident, my brother had to be careful about doing an activity that is illegal in the Bay State. He was really into owning and lighting off fireworks on our northern Berkshire County property. To be honest, I'm not sure how he got his hands on fireworks as he was lighting them off as young as his early teens. He was a bit of a firebug. For me, I enjoyed watching the light show and it got to the point where I would beg him to let me fire them off.

After getting the cops called on him a few times, he had to cease his backyard hobby, or did he? I vividly remember him lighting small fireworks and/or firecrackers in his bedroom and then throwing them out the window. Yeah, I know what you're thinking....crazy. He did this for a little while and then the cops would get called on him again. I'm not sure if he lit the fireworks off in his bedroom as a result of being caught by the cops too many times when he would light them off in the backyard or if he just wanted a more dangerous thrill. It's amazing what he and I could get away with when our parents weren't looking. Just move along, nothing to see here.

Get our free mobile app

As a Reminder, It Is Illegal to Sell, Posses, and Use Fireworks in Massachusetts Including Berkshire County

Even though many people light them off especially around certain holidays like the 4th of July, you have to be careful because if you get caught by the cops you could say goodbye to your fireworks and incur a fine. Here's a portion of the law as posted by the Massachusetts legislature:

Whoever shall have in his possession or under his control, or whoever shall use or explode or cause to explode any fireworks in violation of this section shall be punished by a fine of not less than ten dollars nor more than one hundred dollars. Any officer qualified to serve criminal process shall seize all of the fireworks mentioned herein without a warrant, and the fireworks seized shall, upon conviction of such violation, be forfeited to the commonwealth.

In terms of selling fireworks in Massachusetts, you could be nailed with a fine ranging from $100 - $1,000 and/or could possibly be served with jail time.

Have fun but think before you light up the sky this summer.

RELATED: Here are some more laws that you may not know about.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.