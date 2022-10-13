Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue

In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization.

As previously mentioned, we spoke with Doug and this is what he had to say about his journey and the reason behind walking for this cause.

Blue H.E.L.P. is an organization that helps raise awareness for first responder suicide and it's not just law enforcement. It's also firefighters, dispatchers...they provide resources for them. They try to break stigma that suicide has with it. People start talking about it and providing the resources they need. So, it's a great cause.

Get our free mobile app

Are People Aware of Blue H.E.L.P.? Do They Know Blue H.E.L.P. is Available to Them?

Here's what Doug had to say:

This is something that was just put on my radar recently and there are plenty of first responders out there that don't know it's a thing and have never heard of it before and that's part of the reason why I'm doing this. I want to put that resource out there and make it available.

You can keep track of Doug's progress as he posts updates and videos to both Facebook and Instagram which you can connect to by going here. In addition, you can make a donation to Doug's cause by going here.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State