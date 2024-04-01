Massachusetts Has One of the Most Depressed Cities in America

It's a challenge to take on the daily ups and downs in life as we continue to struggle in "this so-called 21st century". Massachusetts is no exception to the rule as one prime city that is centrally located in The Bay State has it's share of residents feeling down and uneasy on a day to day basis. This truly translates into a sad situation for sure.

Statistics show that Springfield has been deemed the most depressed metropolis in Massachusetts. According to CDC data, almost 25% of Springfield residents suffer from various bouts of depression. The city ranks fifteenth in a recent survey conducted by CEUfast.

Springfield has recently seen an economic boom thanks to The Mass Mutual Center and when MGM Grand opened it's doors back in 2018. Business is seeing some positives, but it's residents and visitors that can do their part in stimulating the local economy (which is always a GOOD thing) but the disposable income is lacking, therefore people don't have the capability to spend money and that could make things trying for all.

Add to this, personal and health related issues which compound the problem, but there are ways of rectifying the matter with better paying jobs and one-on-one counseling to ease the burden for those who are thinking to do "the unthinkable". Help is available to ease those who are battling this obstacle in life.

The top ranked depressed city in the USA: Billings, Montana followed by Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA, Knoxville, Tennessee and Charleston, South Carolina. We want to make you aware about certain telephone numbers you can utilize to ease the burden:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255. Samaritans: 1-877-870-4673 and The National Hope Line Network: 1-800-442-4673.

You can also text 988 anytime day or night where someone will listen as they'll steer you in the right direction. Sometimes, discussing the issue will alleviate any further problems, so this is highly recommended.

BOTTOM LINE: DON'T do anything stupid. Taking your own life is NOT an option!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.country1025.com and https://thehill.com/homenews/nexstar_media_wire)