Massachusetts Has The 2nd Most Sustainable City In The U.S.

These days it's all about clean living, changing our ways into more eco-friendly ones, and trying to bring about a more sustainable future for our children and generations down the line.

Recently, in honor of Earth Day back on April 22nd, the online lawn maintenance marketplace LawnStarter released its rankings of 2023's Most Sustainable Cities, and wonder of wonders, the 2nd most sustainable city in America is right here in Massachusetts!

The crew at LawnStarter compared the 200 biggest cities in the country across five sustainability categories such as the number of zero-energy buildings, the lowest greenhouse gas emissions, alternative fuel accessibility, and more, to come up with their rankings.

According to LawnStarter's findings, the #1 Most Sustainable City in the U.S. is San Francisco, CA. Nice job, San Fran! Coming in at a very respectable #2 is the city of Boston, Massachusetts!

Beantown did pretty well in other metrics overall, but the one metric where Boston outdid itself was Food Production. LawnStarter reports that Boston ranked very high in the number of green restaurants within its borders.

FYI, Boston also got 3rd place in the Transportation category. Apparently, Boston offers the 3rd-highest number of alternative-fuel stations per square mile in the country! How's that for being eco-friendly?

Here are LawnStarter's 10 Most Sustainable Cities for 2023:

San Francisco, CA Boston, MA New York, NY Oakland, CA San Diego, CA San Jose, CA Seattle, WA Baltimore, MD Sacramento, CA Los Angeles, CA

Wow! Six cities in the top 10 are in California. Perhaps they should change their nickname from the "Golden State" to the "Greener State"! Here are the 5 Least Sustainable Cities for 2023:

Mesquite, TX Pasadena, TX Grand Prairie, TX Surprise, AZ Hialeah, FL

Things don't look good for the Lone Star State, do they? Visit LawnStarter's website here to take a look at the full study.

