Have You Heard of the Heater Law for Renters in Massachusetts?

If there is one thing that we can all safely bet on it's that winter is coming and it's going to be cold. Winters can be harsh in Massachusetts but anyone who has lived in New England for any length of time is built for the flesh cold temperatures. Still, you obviously want to stay warm without wasting too much money on heat. One thing that you may not have known is that there is a heater law for renters and landlords in Massachusetts.

What is the Heater Law in Massachusetts?

If you are a renter you may or may not know about the heater law which is basically temperature requirements during the fall/winter/spring months. According to Mass.gov,

the heater law is a regulation that requires temperatures of at least 64 degrees Fahrenheit at night and 68 degrees during the day from September 15 to May 31. Temperatures should not exceed 78 degrees.

What Should I Do If The Temperature in My Apartment Doesn't Fall Within the Range as Laid Out By the Massachusetts Heater Law?

If you are finding that during those months the temperatures in your dwelling are not within the range of the heater law, then your landlord is required to correct the issue. In addition, the occupant does have the right to an inspection if the problem persists. You can learn more about the Massachusetts heater law and other heat requirements in Massachusetts by going here.

If you find your apartment is a bit too cold this winter check the temperature, it's possible that it has fallen below the minimum requirements of the Massachusetts Heater Law.

