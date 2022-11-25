It's time to accept the cold, hard truth, Berkshire County(if you haven't already). Many Americans(including yourself, possibly) plan to be spending a lot less holiday shopping this year.

And because of this, the good folks at WalletHub, the personal finance experts, are going to try and make holiday shopping a little easier and yes, more cost-conscious for us who don't have a lot of money to spend.

Get our free mobile app

That's great news, right? You can still get some great holiday purchases, while at the same time, spending a lot less. And let's be honest, many of us(even if we refuse to admit it) LOVE getting a better deal than our friends, neighbors, and family, especially on merchandise that normally costs a pretty penny.

In order to come up with a list of the biggest Black Friday Bargains, WalletHub compared the prices of numerous items before Black Friday against the prices of those same items on Black Friday to determine where the biggest savings could be found.

WalletHub determined first and foremost that many items(27%) offered little to no savings at all compared to their pre-Black Friday prices. That probably does not come as a surprise to many of you smart bargain-hunters.

Another interesting thing that WalletHub came up with is that one of the worst items to buy on Black Friday is...TOYS. You see, many toy manufacturers and retailers know that many consumers are going to purchase them anyway because these are the items our children want and we're going to buy them. So don't expect many great deals on toys on Black Friday.

According to WalletHub's research, these are some of the BIGGEST deals you can expect to find on Black Friday:

Osaki TITAN Pro 8500 Massage Chair - savings of $1,156

LG gram 17" Evo Laptop - savings of $316

Beautyrest 12" King Size Mattress - savings of $399

Yeyian Gaming Desktop Kunai X21 - savings of $300

Lenovo ThinkStation P340 - savings of $478

Samsung 28.2 cubic ft. 3-Door Refrigerator - savings of $351

Pit Boss Navigator 850 Wood Pellet Grill - savings of $409

SanDisk Portable 2TB External USB-C SSD - savings of $310

And those are just some of the big Black Friday deals out there. For the full list(plus other interesting holiday shopping facts and stats) visit WalletHub's website here. And good luck!

CHECK THEM OUT: 100 years of Christmas toys, gifts and fads

LOOK: See what Christmas was like the year you were born

MORE: See 30 toys that every '90s kid wanted