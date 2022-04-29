Massachusetts High School Students Build Dog Houses for State Trooper K-9s

Here's your feel-good story of the day.

According to a post from the Massachusetts State Police, members of the K-9 division recently met with the Tantasqua Senior Carpentry Technical Division at Tantasqua Regional High School in Sturbridge, Massachusetts. Troopers connected with students and instructors to thank them for four new dog houses the program built for K-9 troopers.

The Senior Carpentry Technical Division students recently built the dog houses for Massachusetts' newest canine officers who recently completed their certification. The custom-built dog houses feature two compartments, one of which is insulated and, if necessary, features integral heat for the dogs. The craftsmanship displayed in the construction of these K-9 houses far surpasses that of any commercially available product, yet at significant savings to the State Police.