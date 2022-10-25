Massachusetts Residents Should be Aware of Holiday Decoration Scam

It's that time of year when folks are going "big" with their holiday decoration displays. Here in the Berkshires, I have seen some pretty impressive Halloween displays and it won't be long now before we see Massachusetts residents getting knee-deep in decorating their yards and homes for the winter holidays.

Massachusetts Residents Should be Careful When Purchasing Holiday Decorations Online

According to the Better Business Bureau, there is a scam going around where people shopping online will see a social media ad or a search result that displays some pretty big holiday decorations that have low prices attached to them. Is it too good to be true? If you have to ask, you probably already know the answer. Consumers are getting burned by this scam. For one, it's taking longer than usual for the items to arrive. When they do arrive, they are not like anything that was advertised online. They are much smaller and the quality is poor. In addition, the people who are getting burned by this scam are having a difficult time getting in touch with the seller for a refund.

What Should You Do to Avoid Being Burned By This Scam?

If you are planning on purchasing holiday decorations online, chances are, you have a site or business in mind. However, if you don't make sure you choose a reputable retailer. Don't purchase items from a site you never heard of unless you do your homework on that site first. In addition, viewing customer reviews of the seller/site is always a big help for me before I purchase items online. The Better Business Bureau has more tips to avoid being taken by this scam and you can view those suggestions by going here.

