Is it Illegal in Massachusetts to Leave a Child in a Hot Car?

I know what you're thinking, why would anyone do this? The sad thing is it happens too often including here in Massachusetts. Actually, it happens so often that in Massachusetts it's not illegal to smash a car window to save an animal that is suffering from extreme heat exhaustion. You can read more about this by going here. We hear a lot about pets being left in hot cars but what about children? Yes, unfortunately, this happens as well.

You may have heard, seen, or read recently about a 3-year-old boy from Florida who recently died as a result of being left in a hot car. According to the article, this is the 11th hot car death this year. In a June 2018 article from Patch, 42 kids died in 2017 as a result of hot car deaths. The average number of deaths in children as a result of being left in hot cars hovers around 40 per year.

With All of These Hot Car Deaths Occurring Each Year it Has to be Illegal in Massachusetts to Leave Your Child Unattended in a Hot Car, Correct?

You would think this would be the case but unfortunately, it isn't. According to an article published in 2021 from WWLP, Massachusetts does not have laws making it illegal to leave children unattended inside cars. But, parents and caregivers can still face child endangerment or neglect charges.

Make Sure You Check Before Exiting Your Vehicle

We get it. Everyone is busier than ever but make sure whatever you do, when it's time for you to leave the car, that you take your child with you. Take an extra couple of seconds to make sure everyone is out of the car on these hot summer days. There are some tips to help remind you to make sure you check before exiting your vehicle and you can view these tips by going here.

