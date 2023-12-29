As we are just about to hit the New Year with 2024 kicking off, while we look back on the what the warmer months of the year had in store for is, we know what some of the top towns were for traveling to the coast in Massachusetts. In fact, did you realize that the Bay State is home to two of the top five coastal towns in the country? So, where exactly are they?

It's no secret that Massachusetts has over 1,500 miles of coastline. That means we not only have some of the bigger cities sitting along the coast, but also some smaller towns that are perfect travel destinations for the warmer temperatures during any given year.

'USA Today' has posted their 10 Best Readers' Choice 2023 Best Coastal Small Towns. Yes, they posted the 10 best, but Massachusetts happened to have two, not just in the top ten, but also in the top five!...And that just sounds better.

So, what are the two towns in the Bay State that made this list? Start prepping for your trip to these two spots:

#5 Provincetown

Here's what 'USA Today' had to say about their readers picking Provincetown in their top five for this list:

A much-beloved town for the LGBTQ community, Provincetown (or P-town) is a charming vacation spot on the tip of Cape Cod. Featuring an eclectic mix of galleries and museums, bars and restaurants, cabarets, whale-watching opportunities, guesthouses and unique shopping experiences, there’s never a dull moment.

And coming just a couple spots ahead of Provincetown in the top five was this small town from the Commonwealth...

#3 Marblehead

'USA Today' had this to say about its readers picking Marblehead to take the #3 spot on its list:

This quaint coastal New England town is just a short drive from Salem and Boston, but feels a world removed. History buffs enjoy checking out Fort Sewall and the Jeremiah Lee Mansion, while nature lovers will be delighted with a kayaking trip to nearby Crowninshield Island. Other attractions include the independent cinema Warwick Place and the Marblehead Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, where visitors can encounter beautiful migratory birds.

With the New Year upon us, it's never too early to plan your next trip to the coast! Especially since we have some of the top coastal small town destinations in the Bay State, which are just a short road trip away. After all, they are two of the top five in America!

