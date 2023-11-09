Massachusetts Is One Of The Top States CRAZY About This Food!

As I get older, I seem to be losing my sweet tooth. Perhaps you can relate, Berkshire County friends and neighbors. Nowadays, I seem to prefer my snacks salty rather than sweet except when it comes to this delicious treat. What treat am I referring to?

Ice cream! I love ice cream! Always have. Always will. Recently BetMassachusetts.com, the professionals on betting advice and tips, conducted a study focusing on the most ice-cream-obsessed states to see where Massachusetts ended up concerning our love for ice cream and frozen treats.

What surprised me the most about the study is that a lot of the warmer-weather states are not in the top 15. States that stayed(on average) warmer longer during the year such as Florida, Arizona, New Mexico, Georgia, and California are not to be found.

In fact, most of the ice-cream-obsessed states are located here in the Northeast. Not only that, but the only New England state not to appear is Vermont. And the Bay State was, believe it or not, ranked at #6 concerning our love for ice cream.

Here are the top 15 (actually 16 because of a 2-way tie for 7th place) Ice Cream States according to BetMassachusetts.com:

New Hampshire Utah Delaware Connecticut Maine Massachusetts Maryland/New Jersey(tie) New Jersey/Maryland(tie) Michigan South Carolina Ohio Pennsylvania Indiana Illinois Rhode Island New York

And here's something else to consider: Although Massachusetts was ranked #6th for overall ice cream love, the Commonwealth is actually #3 when it comes to ice cream search volume. BTW, our favorite flavor of the Holy Trinity(chocolate, strawberry, and vanilla) is chocolate. Ummmm...

Take a look at the full study on BetMassachusetts' website here. And bring on summer!... And ice cream!

