Massachusetts Is The Best-Paying State For Millennial Women

A new report by ‘Self Financial’ takes a in depth look at median earnings for millennial women in the United States. The report says that labor force participation among women has more than doubled in the past 70 years as millennial women continue to shrink the gender wage gap. Researchers ranked states according to median earnings for full-time millennial women.

One thing from this report is evident. If you are a millennial and a woman and you live in Massachusetts, you are in the right place. In the Commonwealth millennial women earn a cost-of-living-adjusted median annual wage of $45,579. Out of all U.S. states, Massachusetts is the best-paying for millennial women.

Compared to previous generations, millennial women have made tremendous strides in the workforce, they outpace men when it comes to earning college degrees, they have achieved record-high levels of labor force participation, and they continue to narrow the gender wage gap.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, median earnings for full-time millennial women is $38,000 compared to $43,000 for millennial men.

The analysis found that in Massachusetts, millennial women earn a cost-of-living-adjusted median annual wage of $45,579. Out of all U.S. states, Massachusetts is the best-paying for millennial women. Here is a summary of the data for Massachusetts:

For reference, here are the statistics for the entire United States:

To read the full report which includes a table with data on more than 250 metros and all 50 states go here: https://www.self.inc/blog/best-paying-cities-millennial-women