As we're in the latter stages of Fall, perhaps you're longing for that time of year when you can take a well deserved vacation with family and friends. While we still have the Winter months ahead, perhaps that's enough time to plan out such a vacation for when the warmer weather returns. With that being the case, there happen to be a couple of resorts in the Bay State that were recently picked among the 'favorite U.S. resorts of 2023.'

The popular travel pulication 'Travel + Leisure' released their list of Travel + Leisure Readers' 15 Favorite Resorts of 2023. So, actually it was the publication's readers that chose these two Massachusetts spots to be among their favorite resorts.

These particular spots that made the list are typically the ones with breathtaking views, incredible amenities, and a wide range of activities available.

What 2 Massachusetts Resorts Are Among America's Favorites for 2023?

Taking the #11 spot on the list of the 'favorite resorts of 2023' was:

Candleberry Inn - Brewster, MA

The Cape Cod resort had previously been named among the 'Top Bed & Breakfasts in the Country', as well as one of the 'Best Hotels in the World'. With that credibility, it's hard to imagine the resort not making the list. Here's what 'Travel + Leisure' had to say about Candleberry Inn earning its spot on the list:

Where to go for whale-watching, lighthouse visits, and or the best dinner on Cape Cod are just a sampling of recommendations provided by the concierges at this welcoming bed-and-breakfast. One reader also said that the owners “go above and beyond to accommodate and ensure careful memorable stay.”

As for the other Massachusetts resort that made the list of favorite U.S. resorts for 2023, at the #10 spot on the list, we head to Nantucket:

The Wauwinet - Nantucket, MA

'Travel + Leisure' had this to say about the Nantucket spot making their list:

On the northeast shore of Nantucket, this boutique oceanfront hotel has cozy, nautical-themed rooms, suites, and stand-alone cottages perfect for summering families and tranquility seekers. “I could write a book, read a book, and not be affected by the rest of the bustling island,” said one reader.

And there they are, with much more that we haven't even showed you. Two resorts that are the best in the U.S. are right here in Massachusetts. You have some time to make plans to visit these spots when the weather gets warmer to make the most of it. Then you can go and see what all the hype is about!

