While Winter is still dragging along, before you know it, Spring will be right around the corner. That makes for the perfect time to start planning some road trips! Luckily, there is plenty of scenery throughout Massachusetts. In case you need some ideas, it just so happens that a list of the best roads trips in the country has been released. And among those road trips, one happens to be here in Massachusetts.

The popular lifestyle publication '24/7 Tempo' recently released its list of the Best Road Trips in Every State. On a list that includes iconic road trips such as Route 66 through Illinois, the route from Lake Tahoe to Joshua Tree in California, and New York's Adirondack Trail, Massachusetts had its own spot that may just turn some heads from its beauty.

What is the Best Road Trip in Massachusetts?

If you happen to find yourself on the western side of the Bay State, this road trip stretches 70 miles and has some of the most amazing scenery you could ask for. You may have already guessed that this road trip is along the Mohawk Trail.

Here's what '24/7 Tempo' had to say about naming Mohawk Trail among their list of the best road trips in every state:

The Mohawk Trail, one of the nation’s first auto-touring roads, was originally a Native American trade and travel route. Beginning in Williamstown, wind through picturesque mountains and valleys, visiting North Adams, a small town with a burgeoning arts scene, and the Bridge of Flowers in Shelburne Falls. Hikers can explore the Mohawk Trail State Forest and see some of the the tallest trees in the state before ending the drive in Erving.

Perhaps you want to start planning your road trips now so you'll be ready to jump on Route 2 as soon as the warmer months start to roll in with more preferable road trip temps. Enjoy, Massachusetts!

