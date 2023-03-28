Can You Buy a Lottery Ticket with a Credit Card in Massachusetts?

As you may have read in a previous post, Massachusetts is racking up cash winners lately and we're not even that deep into 2023. According to the article, the two largest lottery prizes won in the state of Massachusetts so far in 2023 were two $31 million Mega Millions jackpot prizes and that was just in January. Plus, there was recently a $1 million dollar Keno winner in the Berkshires. You can read more about this by going here.

With all of the cash winnings occurring in Massachusetts as of late, you may be thinking about buying a lottery ticket. A question you may be wondering especially if you are a new Massachusetts resident is if you can purchase a lottery ticket with a credit card.

Does Massachusetts Allow People to Buy Lottery Tickets with Credit Cards?

Unfortunately, you cannot purchase a lottery ticket in Massachusetts with a credit or debit card. In addition, you cannot purchase single lottery tickets from the official Mass Lottery website. When buying a lottery ticket in Massachusetts, your safest bet is to have cash on you and you'll avoid running into problems when purchasing a ticket.

Which States Do Allow Credit Cards for Buying Lottery Tickets?

Even though Massachusetts doesn't allow the sale of lottery tickets through credit cards, there is a host of states that do allow this method. According to Motley Fool, lottery ticket purchases with a credit card are permitted in the following states:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Delaware

Indiana

Idaho

Illinois

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Michigan

Missouri

Nebraska

New York

Ohio

Oregon

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Vermont

Washington

