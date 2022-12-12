Massachusetts communities are dealing with increased rates of COVID, RSV, and flu to the point where many students in school systems throughout the commonwealth are staying home. Likewise, many folks have been masking up again when they are out and about, particularly if they are around other people. This makes sense since all of these viruses are strong and spreading. I myself have noticed when I'm out grocery shopping in the Berkshires that more and more people are wearing masks. About 50 percent of shoppers have a mask on whereas a few months ago, that number was greatly reduced.

Are Mask Mandates Back in Massachusetts?

In a recent article published by Patch, it was reported that the Center for Disease Control, that under present times, Massachusetts residents should consider masking up, especially since people are going to be in public settings around the holidays like events and company holiday parties. Though there currently isn't a mask mandate in the State of Massachusetts, the CDC says that masking up is one of the best ways people can protect themselves and they highly recommend the practice of wearing face coverings. With COVID, RSV, and flu viruses spreading, it appears to be a wise choice.

Massachusetts Folks Shouldn't Forget About the Other Preventative Measures for Avoiding Sickness

Massachusetts residents are probably all too aware but it doesn't hurt to put out a friendly reminder that social distancing, handwashing, and staying at home when sick not only protects you but protects others from catching any of the aforementioned viruses. Let's celebrate the holidays happy and healthy and not in bed with a head that feels like it's full of cement. You can read the entire Patch article by going here. Stay healthy.