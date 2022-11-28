3 Big Pizza Chains That are the Most Common in Massachusetts

It goes without saying that Massachusetts residents are big pizza fans. For example, Papa Gino's partners with both the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. It appears that Massachusetts folks are just as rabid about pizza as they are about their home teams and why not? Even when we end up with some okay pizza, it's still not that bad because it's pizza. What's the worst pizza you have ever had?

What are the Most Common Pizza Chains in Massachusetts?

You may remember that recently we covered some of the most common fast-food chains throughout the state of Massachusetts. Believe it or not, McDonald's did not top the list. Check out which fast food chain ranked number one by going here. In an expanded version of that list published by Stacker, there were three pizza chains that made the list. The rankings were based on the number of locations the chains had in Massachusetts in 2021. They are listed below.

Most Common Pizza Chains in Massachusetts

Get our free mobile app

There you have it. If you are a pizza fan, particularly of these three brands, you have a very good chance of finding one of these options near you as there is a combined total of 285 locations throughout Massachusetts. Were you surprised that Domino's topped the list? Also, which of the three chains is your favorite? Okay, I have to stop now because I'm getting hungry..lol.

RELATED: How many of these restaurants have you visited?

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

KEEP READING: Rember these? Nothing lasts forever.