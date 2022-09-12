Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022

Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.

Is Your Car on the List of Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022?

Nowadays, I have two Toyota Rav 4s and though they require maintenance, I don't have to worry about driving around with a broken gas gauge. One thing I do find surprising is the Toyota Rav4 is number 8 on the list of 2022's Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts. However, this is for the 2020 model of Rav 4 and neither of my vehicles are from that year.

Get our free mobile app

What is the #1 Most Stolen Vehicle in Massachusetts for 2022?

If you own a 2010 Honda Accord, your vehicle is in the number one spot according to Carscoops. Below, we have included the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022.

You can check out the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles by state for 2022 by going here.

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born