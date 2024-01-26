WOW: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives By Massachusetts State Police
Over the past several months we have been keeping you up to date regarding the most dangerous men that have relations to the State of Massachusetts. These individuals are on the Massachusetts Police's Most Wanted list as our law enforcement is in active pursuit of these individuals. The incidents have taken place throughout Massachusetts and have ties to Holyoke, Brockton, Yarmouth, Fall River, Wellesley, Lynn, Needham, Lawrence, and Worcester. In some cases, police have been trying to capture these fugitives for several years.
You need to be careful, but the police need your help. If you spot any of these individuals do not approach them. Instead, what you should do is immediately call the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at (800) 527-8873, (508) 820-2121, or your local authorities. Again, be careful and don't do anything else if and when you spot one of these men.
The latest addition to the list is fugitive Tajon J. Saxon who is wanted for murder. His poster and summary are located below along with the nine other wanted individuals.
Massachusetts State Police's Most Wanted
