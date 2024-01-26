WOW: 10 Most Wanted Fugitives By Massachusetts State Police

Over the past several months we have been keeping you up to date regarding the most dangerous men that have relations to the State of Massachusetts. These individuals are on the Massachusetts Police's Most Wanted list as our law enforcement is in active pursuit of these individuals. The incidents have taken place throughout Massachusetts and have ties to Holyoke, Brockton, Yarmouth, Fall River, Wellesley, Lynn, Needham, Lawrence, and Worcester. In some cases, police have been trying to capture these fugitives for several years.

Get our free mobile app

You need to be careful, but the police need your help. If you spot any of these individuals do not approach them. Instead, what you should do is immediately call the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at (800) 527-8873, (508) 820-2121, or your local authorities. Again, be careful and don't do anything else if and when you spot one of these men.

The latest addition to the list is fugitive Tajon J. Saxon who is wanted for murder. His poster and summary are located below along with the nine other wanted individuals.

Massachusetts State Police's Most Wanted The latest list of Massachusetts Police's most wanted fugitives. Gallery Credit: mass.gov

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way. Gallery Credit: RACHEL CAVANAUGH