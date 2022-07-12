How Much Does it Cost in Massachusetts to Legally Change Your Name?

Okay, some people are just not happy with their birth names. Luckily, in the state of Massachusetts, you are able to legally change your name without too much hassle. When I think of someone wanting to change their name I always think of that Seinfeld episode entitled The Masseuse where Elaine's new boyfriend named Joel Rifkin shares a name with the famous real-life serial killer. You may remember from the episode that Elaine and Joel go back and forth with new name ideas to the point where they get fighting about it, fun stuff.

You are Able to Legally Change Your Name in the State of Massachusetts

If you do have a name like Joel Rifkin or a name that you just can't stand you can legally change your name in Massachusetts. According to mass.gov, if you are 18 years old what you'll need to do is file a case to change your name in your county's probate or family court. In Berkshire County, the Probate and Family court is located at 44 Bank Row in Pittsfield. In addition, you'll need the following:

Petition to Change Name of An Adult

Birth Certificate

A Court Activity Record Information (CARI) and Warrant Management System Release Request Form (CJP 34).

There are other situations where you may need additional forms and documentation which you can check out by going here.

Get our free mobile app

How Much Does it Cost to Change My Name in Massachusetts?

In the state of Massachusetts, there is a $150 filing fee along with a $15 surcharge. There are also some other fees that are included in particular name-changing circumstances and situations which you can learn more about by going here.

If you really feel the need to change your name then go for it. There are some details and steps including how to file along with when you wouldn't use probate or family court to change your name in Massachusetts and more. You can get complete details by going here.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.