Does Massachusetts Rank in the Top 10 States For Oral Health?

I hate going to the dentist.

I’ll go, because I know the importance of it…but I hate it. I know I’m not alone, as about 36% of the population has dental anxiety. That said, according to the CDC, about 63% of adults have seen the dentist over the past year.

Now, the dentists I go to here in Berkshire County have been great! I went to Dr. Yarmosky (Steven) as a kid, Dr. Whitman, and now Dr. Carver in North Adams. They’ve all taken great care of me through the years, from simple cleanings, to cavities (soda is my vice, I admit it), to more complex dental issues. And, as much as I hate going, I’ve been fortunate enough to have some top-notch dentists and dental hygienists over the years in the Berkshires.

Which makes sense! Because, as it turns out, no matter which report you look at, Massachusetts consistently ranks at or near the top for oral health in the United States.

You can some different surveys about how good Massachusetts oral health is here, here and here.

This is due to a number of factors, such as the amount of dentists per population, access to dental care, good dental habits such as brushing twice a day, flossing, fluoridated water, amount of smokers vs. non-smokers, residents with healthy eating habits, and more.

One of the reasons Massachusetts ranks so well, is less than 1% of workers admit to taking a day off work because of something bothering them with their teeth or gums. Now, this could also mean we’re just a tougher breed here in Massachusetts. I’ll say it’s because we’re tough and our teeth are good.

And, don’t forget, more and more research finds that your oral health and overall health go hand in hand. For example, if you have gum disease, you’re more likely to have a heart attack or stroke. This is obviously on the severe end of the spectrum, but you get the idea.

So, congratulations Massachusetts for having really good dental health! Both from the dentists and dental hygienists that keep your teeth looking good, to brushing twice a day and flossing once a day.