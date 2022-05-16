Is it Legal in Massachusetts for Pets and Humans to Be Buried Together?

One thing that is hard to argue is that residents throughout Massachusetts love their pets, particularly their dogs. When I was a kid, there was a couple from Massachusetts I knew that couldn't have children. They loved their dogs so much that they treated their pups as if they were their kids. Whether someone can have children or not, there's no doubt that some Massachusetts folks treat their dogs as human members of the family, and why not?

Whether it's having your dog sleep with you in your bed, dressing him/her up in costumes, entering them in contests, or in some cases having a dwelling just for your four-legged friend, some pups are living the lap of luxury and they certainly deserve it.

There's no surprise that some dog owners want to be buried alongside their companions. I recently read an article that in New York, a new law allows pets (not just dogs) to be buried alongside their human counterparts at cemeteries. According to Paw My Pets, pet owners are applauding this new law. So if you are a New York resident, you and your fur baby can be together for eternity. There are some New York cemeteries that aren't required to carry out this new law and you can read the entire article by going here.



This Law is Great for New York Folks But What About Massachusetts Residents? Can I Legally Be Buried Alongside My Pet in Massachusetts?

That's a tricky question. According to an article that was published by Dolan Funeral Home, Massachusetts remains silent on the idea of humans and their pets being buried together. The article further states that if Massachusetts folks want to officially be buried with their pets, they will have to be buried in a pet cemetery. Massachusetts residents could try to do it secretly but that's up to the funeral director. You can get more details by going here. What do you think? Should Massachusetts follow New York's lead?

