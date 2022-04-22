Massachusetts Has a Lemon Law for Pets, and Here’s How It Works

Most people are familiar with the “lemon law” in Massachusetts, which protects consumers buying a vehicle if it turns out to have a defect that causes the vehicle to be inoperable or unsafe. The lemon law means the seller of the vehicle will either have to make good on repairs or offer a refund for the purchase.

But did you know that Massachusetts has a lemon law for pets, too?

Basically, the pet lemon law protects those buying the animal in the case of there being some kind of disease or congenital disorder. The purchase has to have been made from a seller with a Class A license, which allows for the legal selling of cats and dogs.

If a person buys a cat or a dog from a Class A-licensed seller, they should have that animal examined by a veterinarian of their choice within the first 14 days.

If that examination determines that the pet has a disease or some kind of congenital disorder, the person must bring the pet back to the place where it was purchased within three days of the date of that examination, along with the vet’s written statement as to what is wrong with the pet, along with their proof of sale.

If those qualifications are met, the person is eligible to receive a full refund for the purchase price of the dog or cat. They may also offer a substitute animal in exchange, so long as both the seller and the buyer agree to it.

So if you ever purchase a dog or cat from a licensed seller, be sure to schedule that vet appointment ASAP to have the pet checked out. Even though we may instantly fall in love with their adorable faces and endearing personalities, it’s good to know we have some protections in case there is something seriously wrong.

