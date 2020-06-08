Massachusetts Phase 2 Reopening Guidelines
Today is the day! Phase 2 reopening in Massachusetts begins.
According to Governor Charlie Baker, Phase 2 starts today, June 8, and will last at least three weeks. Three of the six metrics (positive test rates, hospitalization rates, and testing capacity) that determine the phased reopening process are trending the right direction, there for the green light to begin the next steps have been given.
Businesses allowed to reopen in this phase must meet all safety standards, create a COVID-19 control plan, and complete a self-attestation prior to opening.
Step 1 of Phase 2 includes:
- Retail Stores
- Non-Emergency Child Care & Day Camps
- Lodging - No Events
- Youth Sports and Outdoor Recreation Facilities
- Outdoor Seated Dining
- Elective, In-Person Health Care
- Personal Services including Home Cleaning, Photography, Tutoring
- Schools for Completing Graduation Requirements
- Youth Instructional Classes including Education and Life Skills
- Driving & Flight School
- Funeral Homes
Step 2 of Phase 2 (Start date still unknown, will begin as public health data continues to trend positive)
- Indoor Restaurant Seating
- Close Contact Personal Services including but limited to Nail Salons, Tanning Salons, Massage Therapy and Personal Training.
Specific regulations and more information can be found on the State's website here.