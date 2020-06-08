Massachusetts Phase 2 Reopening Guidelines

Today is the day! Phase 2 reopening in Massachusetts begins.

According to Governor Charlie Baker, Phase 2 starts today, June 8, and will last at least three weeks. Three of the six metrics (positive test rates, hospitalization rates, and testing capacity) that determine the phased reopening process are trending the right direction, there for the green light to begin the next steps have been given.

Businesses allowed to reopen in this phase must meet all safety standards, create a COVID-19 control plan, and complete a self-attestation prior to opening.

Step 1 of Phase 2 includes:

Retail Stores

Non-Emergency Child Care & Day Camps

Lodging - No Events

Youth Sports and Outdoor Recreation Facilities

Outdoor Seated Dining

Elective, In-Person Health Care

Personal Services including Home Cleaning, Photography, Tutoring

Schools for Completing Graduation Requirements

Youth Instructional Classes including Education and Life Skills

Driving & Flight School

Funeral Homes

Step 2 of Phase 2 (Start date still unknown, will begin as public health data continues to trend positive)

Indoor Restaurant Seating

Close Contact Personal Services including but limited to Nail Salons, Tanning Salons, Massage Therapy and Personal Training.

Specific regulations and more information can be found on the State's website here.