Massachusetts Police Warning Residents Of Parking Meter Scam

Really?? I mean, seriously? Don't we have enough to worry about these days? Well, apparently not. According to Massachusetts State Police, there is currently a phishing scam going on that involves fraudulent QR codes on parking meters.

Isn't that nice? You think that you're paying for your parking through the handy, dandy link, only to find out later that after you put in your payment information all of your personal data was compromised. Evidently, this phishing scam steals all your bank and credit card information.

The fact is, QR codes are everywhere these days and, as with anything else, scammers are using that technology to get your personal info. Massachusetts State Police reports these phishing attacks started across regions of Texas with scammers creating fake QR codes and affixing them to parking meters as a "quick pay" option.

The fake codes lead to fraudulent websites where people's credit card information and other personal data get stolen. The scam entices some people because QR codes mean that it's faster and more convenient than dealing with cash or credit cards.

Do not unwittingly turn your personal data over to scammers. Police caution that motorists are not allowed to use these QR code stickers on parking meters. If you see any suspicious-looking codes, QR or otherwise, on a parking meter, please report them immediately to your local police department.

For more info, visit the Massachusetts State Police Twitter page here.

