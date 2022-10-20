Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1980s Baby Names for Boys

Ah, the 80s. The decade of fun and decadence. Keep in mind I was a little guy during the '80s but there are certain aspects of that decade I remember very vividly especially when it comes to Berkshire County. For example, I remember when we had a drive-in in northern Berkshire County. Do you remember Corey's Drive-In in North Adams? How about the Dream Machine arcade hangout in the L-shaped plaza in North Adams? That was a big hit for teenage kids as my brother used to go there. One restaurant in particular that my family loved to go to in the 80s and early 90s was Bonanza in Pittsfield. And you can't forget about the Ground Round in the Berkshire Mall. There's no doubt that the '80s were a fun decade, especially in Berkshire County.

Massachusetts Residents Love Popular '80s Names for Baby Boys

If you're a fan of the '80s and there's a baby boy in your future but you are having trouble coming up with a name then keep reading. (Are you expecting a baby girl and love the '60s? Check out these popular 1960s names for girls in Massachusetts) We have a great list that we found and thanks to Stacker, we have included the most popular 1980s boys' names in Massachusetts. Take a look at the 20 names below.

Massachusetts' 20 Most Popular 1980s Baby Names for Boys

Get our free mobile app

These 20 names should get you started for baby boy name ideas but if you need more the Stacker list actually contains 50 names and you can view the entire list by going here.

RELATED: Here are more baby name ideas

KEEP READING: What were the most popular baby names from the past 100 years?