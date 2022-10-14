MA’s Favorite Chocolate Covered Treat is Fun and Quite Delicious

One of my weaknesses is chocolate, no question about it. Whether it's down-and-dirty peanut butter cups or something a little more fancy like chocolate-covered strawberries or chocolate-covered Oreos, I'm there. I don't discriminate when it comes to chocolate and many folks in Massachusetts don't either. There's no argument, that we love our chocolate.

In a recent study conducted by Shane Co. using Google Data, there were some interesting, popular and delicious favorite chocolate treats across all 50 U.S. States. Of course, some states, prefer classic chocolate-covered treats including chocolate-covered pretzels, almonds, and pecans. Several states prefer chocolate-covered bacon which may seem weird at first but is becoming a trend, no doubt. California went with chocolate-covered blueberries. I would definitely try those. How about you?

Which State Has the Weirdest Pick When it Comes to Chocolate-Covered Treats?

That would be North Carolina as their top choice is chocolate-covered crickets. Would you try choclate-covered crickets? I'm not sure I would be brave enough to make the attempt. I would definitely try Pennsylvania's top pick which is chocolate-covered apples. That sounds mouth-watering if you ask me.

What is Massachusetts's Top Choice of Chocolate-Covered Treats?

Massachusetts has a tasty choice when it comes to the Bay State's most popular chocolate-covered treats. We chose chocolate-covered bananas. I'll certainly take that over crickets any day of the week, twice on Sunday. Do you agree with Massachusetts's pick or would you choose something else?

You can take a look at the entire study and explore all 50 U.S. States' top picks by going here. Now go grab yourself some chocolate.

