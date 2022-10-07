Massachusetts Residents Receiving ‘Your Opinion Matters’ Poll, Is it a Scam?

I don't know about you but over the past few days, I have been receiving this text that looks a little sketchy. A few people I know who live in the Berkshires have been receiving this text as well. The text reads Your Opinion Matters and then the text continues on with the following information

Hi, it's Research Polls! We've noticed that your questionnaire isn't complete. Please share your opinions here. Not interested? Reply STOP or Opt-Out. Want to receive questionnaires in the future? Reply YES.

With so many ongoing scams I'm always hesitant to click or tap on anything I receive even if it looks legitimate. To be honest. I don't really know if this is a scam as I haven't bothered tapping the link. I did some research online to look further into this. One site, AARP, had a section about this that stated the following:

Survey scams take many forms. You get a call, email or text, or see an online ad or social media post, inviting you to participate in a poll or consumer questionnaire. Con artists might impersonate big-name retailers or familiar service providers (say, your bank or wireless carrier) gauging customer satisfaction.

After reading this, I'm definitely not going to dig into the link. For me, it just isn't worth the risk. At least there's a STOP/Opt-Out option that could make this survey legitimate but I'm not going to take the chance. I'll just go with the STOP option. I know a few other folks who have received this questionnaire text but didn't proceed any further as well.

How about you? Have you received this text and how did you proceed? Is it legitimate or is it a scam? I would love to know.