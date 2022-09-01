Scam? MA Homeowners are Receiving Texts from Potential Home Buyers

Massachusetts residents continue to be inundated by scams which are pretty much happening on a daily basis. It's getting tiring having to figure out which messages are legitimate and which ones are bogus. Think about it. Between text messages, email, phone calls, social media, and more there are so many different avenues that con artists can take to make innocent people the targets of potential scams. However, you have to do your due diligence and make sure you either sift through, delete or ignore these messages in order to keep yourself protected.

There's Another Scam That Massachusetts Residents are Receiving Via Text Message and it Has to Do With Real Estate

On Wednesday, Aug. 31 I received a text at 10:24 AM which included the following message.

Hi. my name is David G. and I wanted to chat about (insert my Berkshire County home address), I'm willing to purchase a place in the area. Would you be up to discussing it?

Needless to say, I ignored this message as I could tell from the sentence structure and grammar that this was a scam. In addition, there was no legitimate business associated with the text. The message was just from a guy named David G. These signs echo an article entitled Who's Texting Me About Buying My House which was published by The Penny Hoarder in June of 2022. In addition to the signs that I previously mentioned, the article notes that most of these scams are about getting as much personal information from you as possible, with your house simply being the bait. If you haven't already, you may be receiving this text as I have spoken to other fellow Massachusetts citizens who have received similar text messages.

What Should I Do If I Receive This Text Message?

Don't become a victim of this scam. If you receive this text message, don't respond to it. Instead, just delete it from your phone. I only held onto the message so I could share the information with you.

