MA Residents Prohibited from Entering Certain Buildings in 2025?

I recently completed my Massachusetts license renewal duties and received my updated license in the mail a few days ago. The process was a breeze.

Having the option to renew my Massachusetts license online is a much more pleasant experience than having to wait in line. I've had to do that a few times over the years and it felt like I was watching paint dry. I don't miss the in-person experience.

If you're a Massachusetts resident one important thing you'll want to accomplish before next spring is making sure you have a REAL ID License. The cost for a REAL ID is $50 and there are some documents you need to get together to receive your REAL ID.

According to mass.gov, you'll need the following to obtain a REAL ID:

Proof of Lawful Presence /Proof of Date of Birth

Your current name must match the name on your lawful presence document(s) when applying for a REAL ID driver's license / ID card.

Proof of Massachusetts Residency

Proof of Social Security Number

You can view and download the Massachusetts Identification Documents Checklist here.

What Will Happen If I Don't Obtain a Massachusetts REAL ID By Next Year?

If you don't have a REAL ID by May 7, 2025, you won't be able to fly within the U.S. and enter certain federal buildings.

What is a REAL ID and Why Am I Required to Have One in Massachusetts?

A REAL ID is a Federal Security Standard for IDs that was created in 2005 as a result of increased federal security measures after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Beginning May 7, 2025, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card, or another TSA-acceptable form of identification, for domestic air travel and to enter certain federal facilities.A Standard credential is a valid form of for driving or identification purposes but is not accepted for federal purposes. - mass.gov.

Don't let the REAL ID requirements scare you. It's a fairly easy process that can be done here. If you have additional questions, you can call the following numbers on weekdays from 9 am - 5 pm. For area codes 339/617/781/857 call: 857-368-8000. For all other Massachusetts area codes call: 800-858-3926.

