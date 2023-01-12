Does Massachusetts Have a Set Law Regarding Return Policies?

I can't tell you how many times I have gone shopping throughout Massachusetts and for whatever reason, the item I bought wasn't for me, thus I wanted to return it to the store where it was purchased. Whether it's clothing not fitting correctly, having a duplicate item, or just deciding that I don't want the item (we all have received some stinker gifts at one time or another), there have been plenty of occasions where I have had to return an item either for cash or to make an exchange for a similar item.

Does Massachusetts Have a Set Law Regarding Returning Items to Stores?

The answer is no. As you may already know, some stores can have stricter policies than others when it comes to giving the customer a refund or an even exchange. According to mass.gov as long as a product is not defective, a store can have any return policy it wants so long as it is clearly disclosed somewhere in the store and you have a chance to read it before buying your product.

Get our free mobile app

What if the Item I Purchased is Defective? Can the Store Still Go By its Own Individual Policy?

Defective merchandise is another story. In this case, defective merchandise has to be accepted by any Massachusetts store no matter what the merchant's individual policy may be. The merchant is obligated to either repair the item, replace it or give you a refund. You can read more about Massachusetts refund policies including the "Cooling-off period" by going here.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.