These days, a 'lot of money' is pretty relative to anyone based on what they consider that to be. Like $75 or $100? To me, that's a pretty good amount of money. It's often we look at the wealthiest people to be celebrities, and typically, they do have a plethora of wealth that some could only dream of. But think about a celebrity on the scale of, let's say, the great Oprah Winfrey, who is often suggested as one of the wealthiest celebrities in the world. As it turns out, the wealthiest person in Massachusetts is over 6 times richer than she is.

Forbes has released their annual list of 'Richest People in America', which happened to have a couple names that Massachusetts is very familiar with among the top 60 people in the world. Well, the top 59 to be exact. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft took the 59th spot on the list as he has a net worth of $10.6 billion. But he isn't the wealthiest person in Massachusetts.

Who is the richest person in Massachusetts and what is her net worth?

That title would go to Fidelity president Abigail Johnson as she is listed as having a net worth of $20.5 billion. She is the 29th richest person in the world, according to Forbes.

How much is Oprah Winfrey worth?

On a recently list of the richest celebrities, Oprah Winfrey, the famous talk show host, actress, author, etc., who we all know has literally given out cars to the audience of her talk show before, is listed as having a net worth of $3.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Doing the math.

If we divide Abigail Johnson's net worth by Oprah Winfrey's net worth, we get 6.40625. The wealthiest person in Massachusetts is literally over six times richer than Oprah Winfrey.

Perhaps after knowing information like this, maybe Oprah regrets this...

Of course, based on Oprah's character throughout her fantastic career, we know she likely has no regrets given her history of amazing philanthropy and charitable work.

That being said, Johnson also does philanthropic work. Her family is a frequent donor to nonprofit organizations in the Boston area and they have also given money to Harvard, the Institute of Contemporary Art, and Historic New England.

The thing about these staggering numbers in net worth that might be most notable is when we think of the people that happen to be millionaires, let's say they have $1 million, you would have to multiply that by 1,000 just to have $1 billion. This often gets overlooked when we think of how much money that actually is. Then you consider Oprah, who has over three times $1 billion. And then, imagine knowing that you make over six times more than Oprah, because that is what Massachusetts' very own Abigail Johnson has. And there are still 28 others that are wealthier than she is.

