If you have in-person business to conduct at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV), it's in your best interest to get there asap. With the February school vacation coming up and students going for their learner's permits, the Massachusetts RMV expects their offices to be busier than usual.

Registrar Colleen Ogilive had the following to say regarding the high volume of in-person customer transactions that will be expected at the Massachusetts RMV the week of Feb. 21:

The RMV historically experiences a higher volume of in-person transactions during February school vacation week, and we encourage customers to schedule appointments, plan ahead, and conduct transactions online. Scheduling appointments ahead of time and arriving prepared for required Service Center visits will provide flexibility and help customers save time for more enjoyable activities.

So, if you have business to conduct at the Massachusetts RMV you may want to consider doing it online (if possible) which you can do by going here. There's no guarantee that the Berkshire County locations of the RMV will have heavy foot traffic but why take the chance? In addition, if you can avoid the lines and take care of business virtually at your own convenience, why wouldn't you select the online option? Plus, it's one less public place you have to worry about being in with regard to the spread of covid. If you have an at-center required service, you'll want to make sure you make an appointment and save yourself a lot of waiting around along with a headache.

It's also important to keep in mind that Monday, Feb. 21 is President's Day which means the Massachusetts RMV will be closed so make sure you plan accordingly.

