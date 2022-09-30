What’s the Penalty for Not Wearing a Seat Belt in Massachusetts?

Over the past couple of years, we have featured many Massachusetts laws. Some of these laws are downright strange, others are laws that make plenty of sense. Some of the Massachusetts laws that we have covered feature driving/motor vehicle practices. For example, some may not realize this but you can actually fail inspection in Massachusetts if you have worn out windshield wipers. Check out all of the details by going here. In addition, we did a whole article on the legal issues of driving your vehicle in Massachusetts with a dog on your lap. You can view that article by going here.

What About Buckling Up in Massachusetts?

Another obvious motor vehicle law that many of us forget about is being buckled up while on the road. It doesn't matter if you are the driver or passenger, you are legally supposed to be buckled. I was recently listening to a wrestling podcast and a PSA came on during the break talking about motor vehicle crashes in the United States. The PSA announcement stated that in 2018, nearly 10,000 people were unbuckled when they were killed in crashes. That's 43% of people killed in motor vehicle crashes that were not wearing seat belts. The obvious solution is to always click it.

What is the Penalty for Neglecting to Wear a Seatbelt While Driving/Riding in Massachusetts?

One thing to know is that in 2017 the safety belt usage rate in Massachusetts was 73.8% according to Mass.gov. Obviously, it would be nice to see that number increase and perhaps it has in recent years. If you do neglect to wear a seatbelt while on the road and are caught, you can face a $25 fine. Avoid a fine, save your life, save the lives of others and buckle up.

