3 More Massachusetts Places Rank High in the Snobby Factor
It's been said and studies have shown that Massachusetts is a snobby state. When you combine some of the wealthy towns and cities along with the Bay State's fine educational institutes, it's no surprise that one may come across some snobby folks now and again.
Here are Some of the Snobbiest Places in Massachusetts
We recently explored the snobbiest place in Massachusetts. In that article, we also included the areas of the state that rank #2 and #3. Returning to the source that previously supplied us with the snobby statistics Road Snacks, we now are examining the next three areas of Massachusetts that made the list of the 10 snobbiest places in Massachusetts. These areas rank #4, #5 and #6 respectively.
The city of Newbury Port ranks at #4 for snobbiest places in Massachusetts. Here are some stats from the study.
- Population: 18,282
- % Highly Educated: 64.0%
- Median Income: $115,807
- Median Home Price: $643,300
The city of Melrose comes in fifth place in the snobby department. Here are some stats from the study.
- Population: 29,567
- % Highly Educated: 63.0%
- Median Income: $125,229
- Median Home Price: $638,800
The city of Waltham ranks #6 for snobbiest places in Massachusetts. Here are some stats from the study.
- Population: 64,655
- % Highly Educated: 56.0%
- Median Income: $103,498
- Median Home Price: $602,200
What are your thoughts? Is it fair that these three cities rank in the top 10 of the snobbiest places in Massachusetts? Do they belong on the list? Are there some other towns and cities that should be on the list? At least they don't rank in the top three. You can check out all 10 snobby places in Massachusetts by going here.
