Massachusetts Snow Plow Drivers Make Sweet Money…Just How Much?

Massachusetts has seen a fair share of snow and ice lately (it only took until February to really see typical winter weather in the Baystate) and more winter weather is expected to arrive later this weekend. According to AccuWeather, parts of Western Massachusetts could see anywhere from 10-15 inches of snow this upcoming weekend. Needless to say, winter is far from over and you'll want to keep your snowblowers, shovels, snowmelt, and snowbrushes on the ready. As a matter of fact, early spring is supposed to feel and look more like winter in Western Massachusetts which you can read about by going here. If this all comes to fruition, plow drivers will be quite busy this weekend.

Did You Know That Massachusetts Snow Plow Drivers Make Some Pretty Decent Money?

Speaking of plowing snow, I'm thinking I should take up plowing as a side gig as it's reported that Massachusetts plow drivers make some decent cash. According to ZipRecruiter, a snow plow driver in Massachusetts makes an average of $58,000 per year. That is a pretty good chunk of change if you ask me. That's not to say that they don't deserve it. They're out there busting their humps and driving in dangerous weather conditions to make sure our roads are clear and safe for motorists.

Do You Agree With ZipRecruiter's Figure or is it Off?

What are your thoughts? Do you agree with ZipRecruiter's number or is the average too high or too low? We would love to hear some feedback from folks that actually are out there plowing Massachusetts roads. Here's to another snowy weekend in Western Massachusetts and stay safe.

