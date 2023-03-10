Don’t Count on a Warm April in Massachusetts

You have to love the weather here in Massachusetts. It's too warm, it's too cold, it's sunny one minute, it's cloudy the next. In some cases, you can get sunshine, clouds, rain, and snow all during the same day. How do you prepare your wardrobe for weather like this? Here's a tip, it's easier to keep all four seasons worth of clothing on the ready because you never know.

This Winter Has Served Us a Mix of Mild and Typical Winter Weather for Western Massachusetts

Throughout much of Western Massachusetts, we have experienced a somewhat mild winter at least for the first part of the season. Now we're making up for lost time late in the season as we have seen a decent amount of snow and have experienced more seasonal temperatures.

Is Massachusetts Going to Experience a Warm April?

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac which has an accuracy rate of about 80%, April 2023 is going to be drier and cooler than normal not only for Massachusetts but for much of the Northeast. The OFA reports that with the exception of April 4-8 and April 15-22 much of the month is going to be cool and mainly sunny. However, a few showers are forecast to pop up during the periods of April 4-8, April 12-14, and April 23-25 In addition, there could be some flurries to kick off the month. Cool temperatures in April shouldn't come as a surprise as the average temperature will be 43 which is only two degrees below average.

Stay patient, the snow will be gone and summer will be here before we know it. Then we'll be complaining about being too hot...lol.

