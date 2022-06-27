Don't you just love it when we get the tax-free weekend in Massachusetts each year? As it is things keep getting more expensive, so it's nice to have a tax break on some items. About seven or eight years ago I took advantage of Massachusetts' tax-free weekend and drove home with a brand new snowblower from Carr Hardware on North Street in Pittsfield and yes it was tax-free. Needless to say, I was quite happy.

What are the Dates for This Year's Tax-Free Weekend in Massachusetts?

This year, the sales tax holiday in Massachusetts will be taking place on Saturday, Aug. 13, and Sunday, Aug. 14. Though gas and food won't be part of the items that qualify as part of the sales tax holiday, there are plenty of retail items you can scoop up and get a great deal on. If you're thinking about purchasing new furniture, computers/electronic devices, clothing, bedding, tools, lawn/yard items, home theater, books, and more, you may want to plan on buying some of these items on the sales tax holiday weekend in Massachusetts. It's worth noting that according to mass.gov, sales tax will be exempt on eligible retail items for personal use and those items must be $2,500 or less.

Get our free mobile app

Where Can I Get More Details on the Sales Tax Holiday in Massachusetts?

You can get complete details on Massachusetts Tax-Free Weekend including the entire list of items that do not qualify for the sales tax exemption along with a list of frequently asked questions and more by going here. Get ready to save on that new tablet you've been eyeballing. Happy shopping and happy savings.

RELATED: These brands are six feet under.

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist