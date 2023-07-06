Over 10 Items That Do Not Qualify for Tax Free Weekend in Massachusetts

Massachusetts residents are looking forward to the sales tax holiday which will be taking place this year on Saturday, Aug. 12, and Sunday, Aug. 13. It's an opportunity to purchase items without having to pay the sales tax on those items. Everything from lawnmowers, snowblowers, power washers, dehumidifiers, grills, electronics, furniture, books, clothing (less than $175), tools, and more will be exempt from sales tax.

Get our free mobile app

I'm still thinking about what I may purchase on this year's sales tax weekend in Massachusetts. Last year I made out pretty well on an air conditioning unit. This year I'm thinking about possibly purchasing a power washer (I have always wanted one). A new computer may be in my future as well which is another perfect item to purchase during the Massachusetts sales tax holiday. I have time to decide.

You May Be Wondering if There are Any Items That Do Not Qualify for Massachusetts' Sales Tax Holiday, There are. Let's Take a Look at Those Items.

According to Mass.gov, the following do not qualify for the sales tax exemption this weekend:

Alcoholic Beverages

Electricity

Gas

Marijuana or marijuana products

Meals

Motor vehicles

Motorboats

Steam

Telecommunications Services

Tobacco products

Any single item whose price is more than $2,500

It's also worth mentioning that you won't be taxed on clothing unless that particular item costs more than $175. Don't ask me how they came up with that number. You can read more about the clothing exceptions along with other pertinent information and limitations related to Massachusetts' Sales Tax Holiday by going here.

So, mark Aug. 12 and 13 on your calendar and get ready for another sales tax holiday in Massachusetts. While you're out there shopping this year, you might as well stock up on gifts for the upcoming holiday season. Happy shopping.

LOOK: Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist Are you ready to see the top 50 major retailers that no longer exist? Keep reading to see if your favorites made the list

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands.