Certain Activity with Taxi Drivers is Prohibited in Massachusetts

I've been getting a kick out of reading some of Massachusetts' most bizarre laws, Every time I think I have discovered all of the eyebrow-raising laws that exist in Massachusetts I manage to discover more. For example, a few laws that I recently came across include the following:

In Boston, you are not allowed to take a bath without a prescription. What? Why?

Obnoxious odors may not be emitted while in an elevator. I wish.

Anyone may let their sheep and cows graze in the public gardens/commons at any time except Sundays. This one seems pretty outdated.

As a matter of fact, most of these Massachusetts laws are outdated and even though many of them never officially came off the books, they are not enforced in modern-day times. You have to wonder what the thinking was behind the signing of some of these laws. If anything, we can be happy that they are still technically laws because they make for fun and humorous conversation. Did you know that there are two-bedroom acts that are technically illegal in Massachusetts? Check them out by going here.

Another Massachusetts Law That Will Have You Scratching Your Head Has to Do with Taxi Activity

So, this next law isn't really that strange in terms of the act itself. The strange part is why it would have to become a law, to begin with (although I have a hunch). The law I'm talking about is the fact that taxi drivers are prohibited from getting frisky in the front seat of their vehicles while they are on the clock. I'm willing to be that this act was attempted at some point in Massachusetts and low and behold the law was born. Some advice, spend a few extra bucks from your tips and head to the hotel once you're off the clock...lol.

