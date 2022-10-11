Will MA Walmart and Target Stores be Open on Thanksgiving 2022?

We're getting deeper into the fall season which means the holidays are right around the corner. Berkshire County and the holidays are a fine pair. I mean really? Who wouldn't want the beautiful Berkshires as their holiday backdrop? One holiday, in particular, I look forward to is Thanksgiving. It's a great opportunity to catch up and break bread with family. Although some Thanksgivings can be a little crazier than others.

via GIPHY

There have been times at Thanksgiving when my wife and I were up against the clock trying to get everything prepared before the family arrived at our house but luckily no major disasters occurred. At least nothing that stands out off the top of my head. There was one year however when I needed to purchase an aluminum foil insert for our turkey pan. It was an oversight on our part. We assumed we already had one that fit our pan but the reality was we didn't. I had to drive around early Thanksgiving morning looking for one. Needless to say, it was difficult to find an insert since not many stores are open on Thanksgiving. If memory serves me correctly, I was able to find one. It was either at Pittsfield Walmart or Target in Lanesborough. All was good with our holiday again...lol. Here's something you may be wondering and may want to be aware of this year.

Get our free mobile app

Are Massachusetts Walmart and Target Stores Going to be Open on Thanksgiving?

When you do your Thanksgiving shopping this year, make sure you purchase everything you need ahead of time and I do mean everything. According to Good Housekeeping, for the third year in a row since the pandemic, Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year (11/24/2022). In addition, The Pioneer Woman reports that Target will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year as well. So check that list and make sure you have everything you need for a successful Thanksgiving prior to November 24. You may be able to find a random store that is open on Thanksgiving Day but why take the chance? Bon appetit!

READ ON: Which one is your favorite?

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.