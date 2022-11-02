Is MA Experiencing a Turkey Shortage for Thanksgiving This Year?

Halloween is now in the rearview and we look ahead to Thanksgiving. It's hard to believe that we're already in November but that's the reality. Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays as it's a great time to catch up with family, be thankful for what we have (I have plenty to be thankful for, that's for sure), and dig into some delicious food. My wife and I host the gathering at our home in the Berkshires each year. Gazing out the window at the beautiful Berkshire views while smelling that juicy bird cooking on Thanksgiving morning is second to none for me. You gotta love Thanksgiving in Berkshire County.

Is Massachusetts Experiencing a Turkey Shortage This Year?

I'm such a fan of Thanksgiving that I don't mind going out and doing the shopping for the big day. Last year, however, I remember having a difficult time finding the bird that we are used to having on Thanksgiving which is a 14-pound, nonfrozen, hen. I had to hit quite a few stores to find our bird. Eventually, I did. I'm wondering if I have to worry about a shortage this year. Here's some information on that.

According to Woman's Day, the U.S. is experiencing a bit of a turkey shortage for 2022. This is due to inflation along with an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) among the turkey population. In addition, the turkey producers' 2019 decision to cut back the number of birds they raise is also adding to the shortage.

Even though there is a Turkey Shortage Keep in Mind That Preparation and Flexibility Will Make All the Difference for You This Thanksgiving

Woman's Day suggests that you put your order in ahead of time for your turkey this year rather than walking into a store at the last minute hoping to find your bird. You'll have to store the turkey in the freezer but at least you'll have one on Thanksgiving. In addition, the site suggests that you be open to getting a bird that is a little smaller if possible. Hey, some turkey is better than no turkey even if it isn't exactly what you hoped for. You can read more about the turkey shortage along with tips on how to make sure have a turkey on thanksgiving by going here. By the way, who doesn't love this "Full House" episode? (see below)

