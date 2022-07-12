Massachusetts Unresolved Homicide/Missing Cards Are Now For Sale
Do you remember the set of playing cards that were created by the Massachusetts State Police in 2021 depicting 52 unresolved homicide and missing person cases in Massachusetts?
Now available for purchase...
Well, the cards are now being made available for purchase to help increase awareness of these unresolved cases. According to a post on the Massachusetts Unresolved & Missing Facebook page, the card deck is being made available to you by the Massachusetts State Police Museum and Learning Center.
The deck of 52 cards was developed by the Massachusetts State Police with some help from the Massachusetts Department of Correction and District Attorney’s Offices throughout the Commonwealth. The quick link if you want to pick up a set of these cards is right HERE via PayPal.
Get our free mobile app
You can more information at the Massachusetts State Police Museum website: https://www.mspmlc.org/ or at its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MSPMLC
Four Berkshire County Cases...
There are four cards in the deck that feature Berkshire County cases. Three of them are unresolved homicide cases. Those include Anthony Colucci of Pittsfield who was murdered in 2005, as well as Joseph Willie "Bizzy" Brown and James "Diddy" Dominguez. Both of these Pittsfield men were murdered in 2016. The one unresolved missing case card from the Berkshire features Lynn Burdick, who disappeared from the town of Florida in 1982.
Here is a gallery of all the cards that were put out in the deck:
52 Cards Feature Unresolved Massachusetts Homicide/Missing Cases
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore
The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.
LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America
Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.
Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.