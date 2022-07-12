Massachusetts Unresolved Homicide/Missing Cards Are Now For Sale

Do you remember the set of playing cards that were created by the Massachusetts State Police in 2021 depicting 52 unresolved homicide and missing person cases in Massachusetts?

Now available for purchase...

Well, the cards are now being made available for purchase to help increase awareness of these unresolved cases. According to a post on the Massachusetts Unresolved & Missing Facebook page, the card deck is being made available to you by the Massachusetts State Police Museum and Learning Center.

The deck of 52 cards was developed by the Massachusetts State Police with some help from the Massachusetts Department of Correction and District Attorney’s Offices throughout the Commonwealth. The quick link if you want to pick up a set of these cards is right HERE via PayPal.

Get our free mobile app

You can more information at the Massachusetts State Police Museum website: https://www.mspmlc.org/ or at its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MSPMLC

Four Berkshire County Cases...

There are four cards in the deck that feature Berkshire County cases. Three of them are unresolved homicide cases. Those include Anthony Colucci of Pittsfield who was murdered in 2005, as well as Joseph Willie "Bizzy" Brown and James "Diddy" Dominguez. Both of these Pittsfield men were murdered in 2016. The one unresolved missing case card from the Berkshire features Lynn Burdick, who disappeared from the town of Florida in 1982.

Here is a gallery of all the cards that were put out in the deck:

52 Cards Feature Unresolved Massachusetts Homicide/Missing Cases

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.